Its efforts have included supporting John Eastwood Hospice’s Christmas Fayre and donating warm blankets to every client the care team supports.

The team, led by managing director Tiffany Meachim, has selected the Sutto hospice as its nominated 2022 and 2023 charity and donated 70 chocolate selection boxes to be given as gifts to residents on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A snowy scene and festive fireplace scene were also sourced to include in the hospice’s Santa’s Grotto display, while the sale of raffle tickets has raised £130.

Tiffany Meachim, from Walfinch Mansfield, centre, with staff from the John Eastwood Hospice.

In addition, carers have hand-delivered warm blankets and a Christmas poem to every client.

Tiffany said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we are proud to support the John Eastwood Hospice wherever we can with donations, volunteering and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Christmas Fayre was a great success, and we supported the event all day, and look forward to continuing to support the Hospice with a variety of fundraising initiatives in 2023.

“We also recognise the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having; it is greatly affecting many of our vulnerable clients and so we have donated warming blankets to every client as a gift, each with an accompanying festive poem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been really lovely to share our time, donations and gifts far and wide, and we extend our sincere festive wishes to all clients and the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The John Eastwood Hospice, on Mansfield Road, Sutton, supports NHS partners with the delivery of specialist palliative care services both in the hospice and in the community – see johneastwoodhospice.org.uk

Walfinch Mansfield is part of a nationally-operated homecare franchise business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driven by a desire to provide a service which provides local people with complete flexibility of care – from as little as one-hour visit per week to more intensive live-in care, in addition to supporting those with complex needs – Walfinch Mansfield today supports clients across the surrounding area with a dedicated team of 36 carers.