Car overturns outside Ravenshead restaurant after collision with lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car veered off Nottingham Road after a collision with a lorry and ended up on its roof outside a restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, around 10.30am on Monday (15 July) following reports of a collision.

A car had left the road following a collision with a lorry and ended on its roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car’s driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.

Photo shared by Jay Johal.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 295 of 15 July 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The car was upside down outside Santini Italian Restaurant & Bar.

Lena Santini, business owner, said: “It was quite a shock. Thankfully no serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The real problem is the speed on the A60. It really should be a 30 mph – far too many incidents have occurred only in the past month.

“It’s quite a dangerous junction. Hopefully authorities will look into this.”