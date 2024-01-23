Luxury living, 2024 style, at £1.2 million pad on Mansfield and Ashfield's doorstep
Set in the heart of the elite village of Ravenshead, the distinctive and detached six-bedroom home “exemplifies luxury living and meticulous attention to detail”, according to estate agents HoldenCopley, who are based in nearby Arnold and Hucknall.
Immaculately presented throughout and a showcase for cutting-edge features, it is “a haven that promised an unparalleled lifestyle, combining sophistication, technology and comfort”, says a HoldenCopley spokesperson.
A good example of the luxury living is smart home technology that allows you to control things such as the heating (including underfloor), the Sonos sound system, the smoke and burglar alarms, the intercom and the exterior electric gates. It also controls a comprehensive CCTV system that envelops the Church Drive property, offering peace of mind and security.
The house sits on three floors, with the ground floor welcoming you through a hallway that gives access to an integrated garage and a gym.
The first floor is dominated by an open-plan kitchen, living area and dining room, while a spacious living room boasts bi-folding doors that open on to a Juliet balcony. There is also a utility room, a well-appointed office and a three-piece bathroom suite.
The second floor reveals five generously-sized bedrooms, with two enhanced by en suites and two by Juliet balconies. You will also find another three-piece bathroom suite.
Outside, a large driveway at the front leads to the garage, while a lawned garden at the back, with a stone-paved patio, is private and enclosed.
