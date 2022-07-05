Busy night for Mansfield area firefighters with spate of calls

Shortly before 6.30pm on July 4, crews from Mansfield Fire Station were called to a fire involving grass and undergrowth on Oak Tree Lane.

Less than 45 minutes later, they were then called to another fire in the open, this time at nearby Beighton Court.

Crews used one hose-reel jet to ‘extinguish several seats of fire involving grass and undergrowth’.

Just after 8pm, crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby were called to a fire involving railway sleepers near Lindleys Lane

At about 8.45pm, a crew from Edwinstowe Fire Station was called to an alarm sounding at a property on The Beeches, Tuxford.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fortunately, this was a false alarm caused by cooking.”

Firefighters endured a busy evening.