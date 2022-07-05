Busy night for Mansfield area firefighters with spate of calls

Fire crews endured a busy evening responding a number of minor incidents.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:26 am

Shortly before 6.30pm on July 4, crews from Mansfield Fire Station were called to a fire involving grass and undergrowth on Oak Tree Lane.

Less than 45 minutes later, they were then called to another fire in the open, this time at nearby Beighton Court.

Crews used one hose-reel jet to ‘extinguish several seats of fire involving grass and undergrowth’.

Warning after fire crews called to grass fires in Mansfield

Just after 8pm, crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby were called to a fire involving railway sleepers near Lindleys Lane

At about 8.45pm, a crew from Edwinstowe Fire Station was called to an alarm sounding at a property on The Beeches, Tuxford.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fortunately, this was a false alarm caused by cooking.”

Firefighters endured a busy evening.

Then, just before 10pm, Ashfield firefighters were called out again, to extinguish a small fire on Jephson Road.

