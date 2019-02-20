Shock as emergency services and air ambulance descend on 'quiet' Mansfield street

A Mansfield resident has spoken about his shock after emergency services and an air ambulance descend on a "quiet" street.
Three police cars, an ambulance and two paramedic cars were called to Fredrick Street, Mansfield, today, Wednesday, February 20.
An air ambulance was also called after a man reportedly collapsed at about 9,30am.
Joseph Smith, aged 28, who lives on the street said he was shocked to see the large number of police and paramedics.
He said: "I saw the air ambulance in the field, it was quite scary really.
"I have just moved from Oak Tree to here because it is a quiet area.
"I was quite shook up to see them running with the gurney."
A spokeswoman from East Midlands Ambulance (EMAS) service said: "We received a call at 9.35am today to a private address in Mansfield. The caller reported a person had collapsed. We sent two paramedics in two ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.
"We transported one patient to Queens Medical Centre."
Nottinghamshire Police have said they were called to assist EMAS.