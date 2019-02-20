Shock as emergency services and air ambulance descend on 'quiet' Mansfield street

A Mansfield resident has spoken about his shock after emergency services and an air ambulance descend on a "quiet" street.

Three police cars, an ambulance and two paramedic cars were called to Fredrick Street, Mansfield, today, Wednesday, February 20.

Fredrick Street, Mansfield, taken by Joseph Smith.

An air ambulance was also called after a man reportedly collapsed at about 9,30am.

Joseph Smith, aged 28, who lives on the street said he was shocked to see the large number of police and paramedics.

He said: "I saw the air ambulance in the field, it was quite scary really.

"I have just moved from Oak Tree to here because it is a quiet area.

"I was quite shook up to see them running with the gurney."

A spokeswoman from East Midlands Ambulance (EMAS) service said: "We received a call at 9.35am today to a private address in Mansfield. The caller reported a person had collapsed. We sent two paramedics in two ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.

"We transported one patient to Queens Medical Centre."

Nottinghamshire Police have said they were called to assist EMAS.