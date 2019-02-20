Three masked men armed with an air pistol, machete and baton assaulted a man in a Kirkby car park

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed street robbery.

Three masked men approached and assaulted a man in a car, in a car park off Southwell Close, Kirkby, at around 1.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 19 February).

Police car

They are believed to have been armed with an air pistol, machete and baton and made threats before punching the 23-year-old victim several times and taking a number of items of jewellery and an iPhone.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening or life-altering.

The police quickly sent out an armed response and the police helicopter was mobilised to help search for the three men.

Detectives are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, people who drove past who have dash-cam footage, and anyone with information to get in touch. Please call 101, quoting incident number 412 of February 19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.