Help reunite lost bunny toy with its Mansfield owner

Can you help reunite this lost bunny toy with its devastated owner?

Members of staff from the Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) posted on its social media page I Love Mansfield to say that the bunny had been found in the town centre.

The bunny toy.

Staff at the BID say they are "motivated" to help reunite the bunny with its little owner, and want anyone to come forward who may know where it belongs.

A spokesman for BID said: "We are feeling motivated.

"Is this your missing bunny? It needs to be returned to its owner.

"Can you help us get this little bunny back to the little one who has lost it?

"It was found yesterday on West Gate outside El-Bees cafe."

If you know where this bunny belongs, call the BID on 01623 635675 or visit fb.com/ILoveMansfield.

