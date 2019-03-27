Former Indian restaurant in Mansfield going under the hammer

The site of a former Indian restaurant in Mansfield is set to go under the hammer at an auction in Nottingham.

The Mint Restaurant, on Clerkson Street, Mansfield, closed earlier this year and its former premises is set to be sold at a guide price of £160,000.

The Mint.

The building is located in the heart of the town centre, close to other bars and pubs and near St Peters Retail Park.

It is currently classified for A3 (restaurants and cafés) use but may be suitable for other uses, subject to planning permission.

Previously providing 50 covers, the main dining area extends to around 190 square metres and overlooking this is a 41.6-square metre mezzanine level.

Beyond the dining area are the kitchens, which have been cleared, and ladies’ and gents’ toilets.

Upstairs, a two-bedroomed flat requires full refurbishment. The property also has a cellar and parking.

Nick Trow, valuer, said: “This property is just a flavour of what’s to come at our second Nottingham auction of 2019.

"As the biggest property auctioneer in the East Midlands, we have a wide variety of properties going under the hammer to suit investors, developers and private buyers.”

The auction is at Nottingham Racecourse on Tuesday, April 9.

To view any of the properties or book a viewing visit the website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Murder charge dropped against mum of Mansfield toddler

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley tells TV's Krishnan Guru-Murthy to 'grow up' in Brexit row

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Mansfield through the night

Homeless Ollerton man has promised bungalow snatched away by council