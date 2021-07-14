Eye witnesses reported hearing a loud crashing noise and a vehicle having collided with the windows adjacent to the entrance at 4pm on July 13.

Two large panes of glass were smashed and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were quickly on the scene to secure the area.

A Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson has confirmed that the incident was ‘accidental’ and that the driver was unharmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car collided with the glass foyer of the hospital

“We can confirm that a car has accidentally crashed into the front of the hospital this afternoon, smashing two panes of glass,” the spokesman said.

"Nobody was hurt, but a man has been sent to be checked into the emergency department as a precaution.”

Martin and Rachel Puddifer had been visiting a relative in hospital when they saw the aftermath of the collision.

Martin said: “We saw a commotion in the entrance foyer and noticed the car with considerable damage to its front end, and smashed glass everywhere.

"There was glass all over the entrance area, and staff were doing their best to divert visitors away whilst emergency services dealt with it.”

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “We received a call at 16:06pm on July 13 about reports of a car hitting a building.

"Mansfield Fire Station attended King’s Mill Hospital and no casualties were involved.”

The windows have been secured and the hospital entrance is functioning as normal.

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.