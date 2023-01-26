A portion of the £92,792.06 total has also been donated to Treetops Hospice, which provides care and support for those with life-limiting conditions, and Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity for supporting children and young people’s mental health.

And £18,604.90 was given to Canine Partners for Independence, which helps transform the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs. The donation will assist with selecting and training dogs and assessing new applicants.

Birds has also raised money for the British Red Cross, which helps people in the UK, and worldwide, get the support they need when crisis hits. Most of the £19,011 donated was used for the Ukraine crisis appeal. This was raised through the sale of Birds’ limited edition Ukraine cupcakes and chocolate lollies.

Birds Bakery donates to Canine Partners For Independence

In spring, Birds Bakery celebrated National Doughnut Week, a nationwide initiative from The Children’s Trust.

A selection of Birds’ classic doughnuts and limited edition flake doughnuts were available to buy throughout the stores, with a portion of the price donated to the cause.

Birds also ran its hugely popular ‘Golden Doughnut’ competition, with customers hunting for a doughnut with a special golden filling to win a prize.

A total of £10,000 was given to The Children’s Trust at the end of the week.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “Looking at the past 12 months, we’re delighted to see the efforts that have been made to raise nearly £93,000 for local and national charities.

“As a family-run business, community is one of our core values and we always endeavour to help those who need it the most and give back to those who support us.

“We will continue our work with Canine Partners For Independence over the next 3-months, contributing a percentage of our sales, along with other causes throughout 2023.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our customers as, without their continuous loyalty, we wouldn’t be able to support the charities in the East Midlands as much as we do.”