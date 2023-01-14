The bakery has launched limited-edition products, including penguin cupcakes and solid Belgian milk and white penguin chocolates.

Each treat is available in stores now until the end of January with prices starting at £1.10.

Lesley Bird, Birds Bakery chief operating officer at Birds Bakery, said: “As we enter the new year alongside icy temperatures, we at Birds Bakery thought it would be only right to celebrate one of our favourite Antarctic animals.

Birds Bakery Penguin Month products.

“We love adding new and unique products to our range of classic fresh confectionery and hope our customers enjoy picking up something a bit different next time they pop into their local store.”

To celebrate the new products, Birds Bakery will be adopting penguins for two lucky Birds fans as part of a social media competition.

The penguins will be adopted from Twycross zoo, home to a waddle – a group of penguins – of 25 Humboldt penguins.

Launching on Birds’ Instagram and Facebook channels – Instagram @birds_bakery or fb.com/birdsbakeryderby – on January 16, people simply need to comment on the dedicated post with a penguin emoji to be in with a chance of winning.

The competition will be open until Friday, January 20.

Alongside firm favourites such as savoury pastries, fresh sandwiches and popular caramel doughnuts, Birds Bakery offers treats from its hot foot counters and freshly brewed coffee.

Family-run Birds Bakery has 63 stores across the region and many Birds products, including those in the Penguin Month range, can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using Birds By Post, ordered in advance through the Ring and Reserve service.

Birds stores include: Main Street, Bulwell; High Street, Hucknall; West Gate, Mansfield; Low Street, Sutton; and Lakeside Point, Sutton;

