Baby checked for smoke inhalation after mirror reflection melts window frame
An 11-month-old baby was checked over by a doctor for smoke inhalation after a window frame was melted by a mirror reflection.
Red watch and on-call firefighters from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Alfreton Community Fire Station, on Turnpike Business Park, were called to a property in Riddings on the afternoon of February 6. Sunlight reflecting off a mirror on a windowsill had damaged a window frame.
A team spokesman said: “There was smoke in the property, caused by a mirror reflection onto a uPVC window frame. Two firefighters went in using breathing apparatus, due to detecting carbon monoxide in the house.
“An 11-month-old child was checked by a doctor for smoke inhalation, but was given a clean bill of health.”
The spokesman urged people to be aware of the problem. He said: “It’s a reminder to check your windowsills for glasses and mirrors which could potentially lead to a similar incident.”