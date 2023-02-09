Red watch and on-call firefighters from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Alfreton Community Fire Station, on Turnpike Business Park, were called to a property in Riddings on the afternoon of February 6. Sunlight reflecting off a mirror on a windowsill had damaged a window frame.

The mirror was on a windowsill. Alfreton firefighters are warning people to be aware of the potential fire risk from sunlight reflecting off mirrors.

A team spokesman said: “There was smoke in the property, caused by a mirror reflection onto a uPVC window frame. Two firefighters went in using breathing apparatus, due to detecting carbon monoxide in the house.

“An 11-month-old child was checked by a doctor for smoke inhalation, but was given a clean bill of health.”

The spokesman urged people to be aware of the problem. He said: “It’s a reminder to check your windowsills for glasses and mirrors which could potentially lead to a similar incident.”

