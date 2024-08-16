Ashfield Youth MP resigns after only five months in the role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield’s Youth MP Charlie Simpson has resigned from after only five months in the job.

He announced his resignation yesterday (Thursday) on Twitter and Instagram and the posts have been seen more than 1.1m times so far.

In his resignation statement, he said: “Today (August 15) I was informed by the National Youth Agency that I must resign from my position as a Member of the UK Youth Parliament (UKYP), effective immediately.

"I want to assure the young people of Ashfield that I will continue to support the new member of the Youth Parliament for our area.

Charlie Simpson has resigned as Ashfield's Youth MP. Photo: Submitted

I was elected by the young people of Ashfield, who entrusted me with the mandate to represent their voices.

"Unfortunately, that mandate has now been undermined by the left-wing Youth Parliament.

"Since my election in March, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of my peers, advocating for vital issues such as free school meals for those in need and striving to ensure that the voices of Ashfield’s youth are heard by decision-makers.

"My commitment has always been to improve the daily lives of young people in our community.

"Each member of Youth Parliament approaches their role in their unique way.

"Personally, I have never been one to accept the status quo, and I have always been unafraid to express the thoughts and concerns of the young people I represent.

"It is important to note that I was not notified of my removal by anyone other than a Labour councillor.

"In April, I faced an investigation for alleged political bias – however, it raises the question of whether I was the one who truly needed to be investigated.

"This entire situation is a significant disappointment and I believe the system needs a thorough review.

"I feel I was targeted due to my connections with Reform UK and it seems there were efforts to have me removed from my position.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone for your support during my time in office.

"It has been an incredible experience, and I look forward to embarking on a new journey in politics.