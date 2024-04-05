Ashfield Youth MP placed under investigation over allegations of transphobia and political bias
In a post on his Twitter feed, Charlie Simpson said that he has been placed under investigation by the UK Youth Parliament Steering Group over the allegations.
He said: “Earlier today, I received notification that I am currently under investigation by the UK Youth Parliament Steering Group.
"The investigation stems from allegations surrounding my social media posts and comments, which have been reported as supporting a specific political party or group, as well as containing transphobic content that goes against the principles of equality and respect upheld by the Youth Parliament.
"I want to emphasize that during the ongoing investigation, I have decided to refrain from posting on social media in order to avoid any disruption to their work. I sincerely appreciate the support you have extended to me thus far. Thank you.”
The 13-year-old was sworn in on April 1. If found guilty he could face a formal warning or suspension.