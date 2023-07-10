Ashfield firefighters in appeal over litter after fire in the open
Both fire appliances from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to blaze on Chapel Street.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “It is believed embers from a previous fire had reignited, causing a fire to spread to a fence and hedge.
“We remind people to ensure any ashes are cold before disposing of them into your plastic wheelie bin or garden.”
And a station spokesman said: “During this hot weather it can be physically demanding dealing with these fires, most are unnecessary.
“Please consider how you dispose of cigarettes, glass bottles etc this can be a cause of fires in the open.
“Also please speak to your loved ones about setting fires. It can have severe consequences if they get a criminal record for arson – flames are not games.”
The incident happened on Friday, July 6, at about 1.45pm.