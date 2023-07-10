News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters in appeal over litter after fire in the open

Firefighters have urged people to dispose of their litter and ensure blazes are out following a blaze in Kirkby.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

Both fire appliances from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to blaze on Chapel Street.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “It is believed embers from a previous fire had reignited, causing a fire to spread to a fence and hedge.

“We remind people to ensure any ashes are cold before disposing of them into your plastic wheelie bin or garden.”

Firefighters have warned of the dangers of fires in the open. Picture: SubmittedFirefighters have warned of the dangers of fires in the open. Picture: Submitted
Firefighters have warned of the dangers of fires in the open. Picture: Submitted
And a station spokesman said: “During this hot weather it can be physically demanding dealing with these fires, most are unnecessary.

“Please consider how you dispose of cigarettes, glass bottles etc this can be a cause of fires in the open.

“Also please speak to your loved ones about setting fires. It can have severe consequences if they get a criminal record for arson – flames are not games.”

The incident happened on Friday, July 6, at about 1.45pm.

Coun Richard Tempest-Mitchell, Mansfield Council member for Lindhurst, added: “It's warm and dry, folk. Please don't cause small fires that distract our amazing Fire Fighters from house fires. Children may die.”

Related topics:Ashfield