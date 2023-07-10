MORE PHOTOS: Pupils enjoy a night of glitz and glamour at Meden School's dazzling prom

Pupils at a Warsop school celebrated with a night to remember at their formal prom event.

The Year 11 students from Meden School celebrated coming to the end of their time in secondary education with the glamorous event on Thursday, July 6.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at school and marked the end of an era.

The luxurious event was held at Thoresby Park, whose staff said the evening was “above and beyond”.

A spokesman said: “What a night it was. All the staff and students looked incredible and went above and beyond – especially the three students who made the grand entrance in a helicopter.

“Good luck to all students for whatever your future holds.”

1 . Meden School prom night Students wearing some impressive suits at the glamorous prom event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Meden School prom night Twins Thomas and Bobbie Wilson with their head of year 11 and long-term school friend at the prom. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Meden School prom night The Prom King and Queen pose for a photo. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Meden School prom night Students pulled out all the stops for their prom entrances. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2