Tom W and Bella B preparing to celebrate at the Meden School prom.Tom W and Bella B preparing to celebrate at the Meden School prom.
Tom W and Bella B preparing to celebrate at the Meden School prom.

MORE PHOTOS: Pupils enjoy a night of glitz and glamour at Meden School's dazzling prom

Pupils at a Warsop school celebrated with a night to remember at their formal prom event.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

The Year 11 students from Meden School celebrated coming to the end of their time in secondary education with the glamorous event on Thursday, July 6.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at school and marked the end of an era.

The luxurious event was held at Thoresby Park, whose staff said the evening was “above and beyond”.

A spokesman said: “What a night it was. All the staff and students looked incredible and went above and beyond – especially the three students who made the grand entrance in a helicopter.

“Good luck to all students for whatever your future holds.”

Students wearing some impressive suits at the glamorous prom event.

1. Meden School prom night

Students wearing some impressive suits at the glamorous prom event. Photo: Submitted

Twins Thomas and Bobbie Wilson with their head of year 11 and long-term school friend at the prom.

2. Meden School prom night

Twins Thomas and Bobbie Wilson with their head of year 11 and long-term school friend at the prom. Photo: submitted

The Prom King and Queen pose for a photo.

3. Meden School prom night

The Prom King and Queen pose for a photo. Photo: submitted

Students pulled out all the stops for their prom entrances.

4. Meden School prom night

Students pulled out all the stops for their prom entrances. Photo: submitted

