A man and a woman in their 60s died despite the frantic attempts of a group of teenagers banging on the door to alert them to the blaze.

The emergency services had been called to a council house on Forster Street, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, January 29.

A couple, were pulled from their burning home by firefighters but were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal fire at Forster Street, Kirkby

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Eastwood, Chesterfield and Alfreton stations got the fire under control and extinguished it. Teams of firefighters worked through the night to put out the flames.

After the fire was under control, two crews from Ashfield remained on scene continuing to dampen down until around 4.40am, on Sunday.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield Fire Station were used during the operation.

Shocked neighbours and friends have also been placing floral tributes at the fire site and condolences have been coming in.

In the latest, Paul Parkinson, Director of Housing and Assets at Ashfield District Council said: “This is devastating news. On behalf of Ashfield District Council, we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims. The Homesteads are a close community and I am sure they will all be feeling the effects of this awful incident.

He added “Council officers have been reassuring residents over the weekend and they will continue to support the community at this difficult time.”

An investigation is currently underway.

