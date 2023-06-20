Applications open for projects to enhance Mansfield town centre businesses’ kerb appeal

The Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and delivered in partnership with Mansfield Business Improvement District, West Nottinghamshire College and Nottinghamshire Council, focuses on parts of Leeming Street, limited properties on Stockwell Gate and the Market Place conservation area.

The project forms part of a wider vision by the council to improve the appearance and vibrancy of the town centre and to put Mansfield on the map as a great place to live, work, invest and visit.

Following a pause in the scheme's delivery due to the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and inflationary pressures, the council is now working with Focus Consultants to encourage property owners to review the project and consider the opportunity to apply.

The Bentinck Memorial in the heart of Mansfield's Market Place conservation area. Picture: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com

The circa £1.3 million scheme helps landlords, property owners, and businesses with a lease that has at least 10 years left to run to carry out property repairs and refurbishments to enhance the architectural quality of the buildings.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “Property owners will be able to apply for co-funded grants of up to 75 per cent to help with the cost of making improvements, which are in sympathy with their building’s heritage.

“The long-term strategy is to try to help Mansfield meet the challenges of the changing face of the high streets – a phenomenon happening across Britain – by encouraging more independent retailers and making the centre as much a place for socialising, entertainment and living in, as it is a place for shopping.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth. Picture: Mansfield Council

“The council already provides business start-up, growth and shop front improvement grants to help reduce vacancy rates and encourage more independent retailers to the town and works with our partners to support established businesses to grow. The support of the Lottery Heritage Fund and its patience over the past few years is hugely welcomed. We are delighted to be working with Focus and our town centre partners to bring the project forward.

“Times have changed significantly since the scheme was started, yet the funding pot remains, and we want to ensure everyone is given a fair opportunity to access this vital funding.”

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted the Townscape Heritage Programme is being given a boost and we fully encourage our town centre businesses and property owners to engage in exploring the support available.

“This is another important part of the town centre jigsaw, to create a place that is valued, appreciated and attracts new investment.”

Throughout the project’s delivery, there have been work experience opportunities for volunteers and students to learn about conservation and restoration skills as well as opportunities to be involved in film, story-telling, street theatre, art and photography activities, celebrating efforts to return one of Mansfield's most elegant shopping areas to its former glory.