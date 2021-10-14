Center Parcs cancels Sherwood Forest firework displays to protect wildlife

The fireworks displays, which are usually a large part of the festive celebrations at their parks will no longer take place, with an ‘Enchanted Light Trail’ hoping to bring some festive magic to holidaymakers instead.

The park will transform into a Winter Wonderland from November 8 until Christmas with snow, lights and festive decorations, and guests can take a stroll through Santa’s Woodland Village, however their popular fireworks displays will no longer be part of the festivities.

The company has opted to cancel the displays to protect the environment and reduce stress on wildlife, which they announced in a statement on their website earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fireworks have been cancelled to protect the park's wildlife

A spokesperson for Center Parcs says: “In line with our commitment to protecting our forests and wildlife, we have made the decision not to bring back our firework displays at Center Parcs.

"Whilst fireworks are beautiful, they can cause stress and anxiety to wildlife, household pets and some of our guests, and can be damaging to the local environment.

“We know that fireworks have traditionally been an important part of the festive experience here at Center Parcs, so this winter we’re lighting up the forest with a brand-new Enchanted Light Trail instead – and you can visit as often as you like.”

Center Parcs has five sites in the UK, with their Sherwood Forest site being extremely popular with Mansfield and Ashfield residents, and four further sites at Whinfell in Cumbria, Longleat in Wiltshire, Elveden in Suffolk and Woburn in Bedfordshire.

Fireworks have been cancelled at all of their sites, including Sherwood Forest.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.