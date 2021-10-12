A spooky outdoor Halloween attraction.... Nothing too scary - just lots of Halloween fun - created for primary school children and their families. An outdoor illuminated trail with over 100 photo opportunities. Daytime - £7.95 pp (U2's Free) Illuminated Trail - £10.95pp (U2's Free) - times vary based on sunset. To book: https://www.totallytickets.co.uk/totally-spooky-east-mids

Your guide to what's on in Mansfield and Ashfield this October half term

With October half-term fast approaching, we have taken a look at some of the best events in and around the area for you to keep your family occupied.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:40 pm

From spooky trips to the farm, to the fantastic low noise fireworks display, there are plenty of fun things to do over the half term.

With information on dates, times, locations and how to book, there’s something for everyone.

Have a look through and see what takes your fancy.

1. solid-orange-background.jpg

A guide to what's on in the area over the coming fortnight

Photo: Chad

2. White Post Farm

Enjoy the magic of Halloween by torchlight. A pumpkin for every child and a hot drink for mum and dad. Exclusive access to the farm after dark with all our friendly animals and a few special guests too. Don't forget your torch! To book: https://whitepostfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/31171?catID=36647

Photo: WPF

3. Family Halloween Trail

16 October – 31 October Family Halloween Trail – Follow the trail through the forest to the Major Oak, collecting Halloween-related clues along the way to reveal a secret word, with a reward waiting back at the start. Trails, which are suitable for all ages, run each day from 11am-3pm. Each trail sheet costs £2.50, available from the Visitor Centre. Booking not required.

Photo: Sherwood Forest

4. Witches & Warlocks den building

What: Witches & Warlocks Den Building, Sherwood Forest Date: 27th October, 2021 Times: 10:30am-12pm and 2pm-3:30pm Capacity: 15 Price: £7.50 (£6 for RSPB Members) Recommended for children aged six years and above. All materials will be provided, and children are encouraged to wear gloves to protect their hands while building the den. Each child must be accompanied by an adult, who’ll get to take part for free. To book: https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/8550

Photo: Sherwood Forest

