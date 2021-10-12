Your guide to what's on in Mansfield and Ashfield this October half term

4. Witches & Warlocks den building

What: Witches & Warlocks Den Building, Sherwood Forest Date: 27th October, 2021 Times: 10:30am-12pm and 2pm-3:30pm Capacity: 15 Price: £7.50 (£6 for RSPB Members) Recommended for children aged six years and above. All materials will be provided, and children are encouraged to wear gloves to protect their hands while building the den. Each child must be accompanied by an adult, who’ll get to take part for free. To book: https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/8550

Photo: Sherwood Forest