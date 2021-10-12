Your guide to what's on in Mansfield and Ashfield this October half term

From spooky trips to the farm, to the fantastic low noise fireworks display, there are plenty of fun things to do over the half term.
With information on dates, times, locations and how to book, there’s something for everyone.
Have a look through and see what takes your fancy.
2. White Post Farm
Enjoy the magic of Halloween by torchlight. A pumpkin for every child and a hot drink for mum and dad. Exclusive access to the farm after dark with all our friendly animals and a few special guests too. Don't forget your torch!
To book: https://whitepostfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/31171?catID=36647
3. Family Halloween Trail
16 October – 31 October
Family Halloween Trail – Follow the trail through the forest to the Major Oak, collecting Halloween-related clues along the way to reveal a secret word, with a reward waiting back at the start. Trails, which are suitable for all ages, run each day from 11am-3pm.
Each trail sheet costs £2.50, available from the Visitor Centre. Booking not required.
4. Witches & Warlocks den building
What: Witches & Warlocks Den Building, Sherwood Forest
Date: 27th October, 2021
Times: 10:30am-12pm and 2pm-3:30pm
Capacity: 15
Price: £7.50 (£6 for RSPB Members)
Recommended for children aged six years and above.
All materials will be provided, and children are encouraged to wear gloves to protect their hands while building the den. Each child must be accompanied by an adult, who’ll get to take part for free.
To book: https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/8550
