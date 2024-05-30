Power through popular cleaning tasks with the new VAX Steam Fresh Total Home.

Does a clean home have to break the bank?

A clean home is a healthier home but the good news is that you don’t need to spend £600 on an electric mop that hit the shelves this month.

There are plenty of ways to keep on top of grime in the home with solutions that all claim to kill 99% of bacteria on your floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natural care - Used on some of the most prestigious floors in palaces and museums across the UK, Bona Premium Spray Mop preserves wood and hard surface floors. It’s an eco-kind choice with washable, reusable pads and its pH-neutral water-based, Greenguard certified cleaning solutions which ensure low chemical emissions for healthier indoor air. £42.99, Dunelm/Amazon. (currently on offer at Amazon for £33)

Power through popular cleaning tasks with the new VAX Steam Fresh Total Home.

Multitasker - Not just for floors, the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home is an all-rounder that not only mops floors and eliminate odours, but its loaded with tools for just about every job for a clean home, from getting rid of grease on kitchen hobs and stubborn grime on bathroom tiles, to smears on taps and showers, and muddy footprints on your floors (£159.99, www.vax.co.uk).

Time saving - With not a cloth, mop or bucket in sight, the VAX Glide 2 (£349.99, www.vax.co.uk but currently on offer at £249.99 including the free gift worth £30 as normal) washes spills and stains, extracts dirt and debris and dries in one simple step, allowing you to make light work of cleaning hard floors (and provides an affordable alternative to the £600 Dyson Wash G1)

Read more here:

The VAX Steam Fresh Total Home allows you to easily remove everyday messes and stubborn dirt from hard floors, carpets and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

more, giving you the flexibility to tackle plenty of popular steam cleaning tasks. In one simple click, it also converts to a detachable

handheld, so you can make light work of above the floor cleaning jobs in the kitchen, bathroom, lounge and more.

Not just for floors, the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home comes loaded with a variety of tools for a whole home clean. There’s an attachment

for just about every job, from getting rid of grease on kitchen hobs and stubborn grime on bathroom tiles, to smears on taps and

showers, and muddy footprints on your floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home couldn’t be simpler. The rapid 30 second heat up time means you can plug in and get cleaning straight away, and with up to 15 minutes of continuous steam time, you can clean without interruption. Once you’re done, the quick dry time means your floors and surfaces will be dry again in no time at all and busy homelife can resume.

Do I need a steam cleaner?

Unlike a traditional mop and bucket, steam cleaners give you the freedom to hygienically clean all around your home.

By combining hot steam with VAX Citrus Burst Steam Cleaning Solution, the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home is a convenient and efficient way to eliminate odours, while also killing 99.9% of bacteria.

Not only that, but your VAX steam cleaner is perfect for handling the most popular steam cleaning tasks, including refreshing carpets, hard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

floors and upholstery, as well as cleaning windows, tile grout and even your car interiors.

Effective both inside and outside the home, the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home has you covered.

Ceri Bennett, Head of Insights at VAX UK, says: “Our new steam cleaners provide a multifunctional solution to the home cleaning

needs reflected in recent consumer insights. Consumers want a more versatile steam cleaner that can extend its use to whole home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

cleaning, which is why we’ve combined these insights to develop our latest range, with additional tools to deliver our best steam cleaners

to date.”

Features of the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home include:

Hygienic Clean Protect your home for longer when using your VAX steam cleaner with the expertly designed VAX Citrus Burst Steam Cleaning Solution. Not only does it kill 99.9% of bacteria to give a reassuring clean all around your home, but it also continues to protect surfaces after

you finish cleaning. Plus, it leaves rooms bursting with a fresh, long lasting citrus fragrance.

Versatile Cleaning With the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home, you can clean all your sealed hard floors and tiled surfaces, carpets and more. One simple click allows you to convert to a detachable handheld steam cleaner, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

Comprehensive Toolkit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The included cleaning kit features Triangular Cleaning Pads which enable you to steam clean hard floors and surfaces, as well as carpets when you add the Carpet Glider. When you need to tackle dried-on stains and messes, you can use the floorhead’s in-built scrubbing brush or

Heavy Duty Cleaning Pads.

The multifunctional toolkit also contains extra attachments which can be used with the handheld unit to clean all manner of above the floor areas, plus when extra reach is required, simply attach the ergonomically designed hose and your choice of tool for the job in hand.

Steam Boost Deploy the added power of Steam Boost to make light work of tougher tasks, lifting stubborn dirt and grime wherever you clean. Variable steam and solution delivery means you can also choose the appropriate level of steam power and solution for the job, efficiently and

economically leaving your home hygienically clean.

Fast Heat Up Time

Get cleaning straight away and with fewer interruptions; the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home takes only 30 seconds to heat up and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steam time.

Quick Dry Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike a traditional mop and bucket, this new VAX steam cleaner has a quick dry time which means once you’re done, your floors and surfaces are dry again in no time at all.

Easy to Maintain For extra convenience, all of the included cleaning pads are reusable and machine washable, ready for use next time. An additional filter is also included.

Where to buy

Order the VAX Steam Fresh Total Home direct from www.vax.co.uk for £159.99, with free delivery and 1 x 250ml VAX Citrus Burst Steam Cleaning Solution.

Also available is the VAX Steam Fresh Home, which can be ordered direct from www.vax.co.uk for £139.99 with free delivery and 1 x 250ml VAX Citrus Burst Steam Cleaning Solution. This model does not include the Deep Scrubbing Brush or Heavy Duty Cleaning Pads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad