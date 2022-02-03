Police in 'urgent' plea to parents over criminal damage, assault and hate crimes by teens in Mansfield town centre

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield beat team have issued an ‘urgent notice’, saying they are having ‘real issues’ with anti-social behaviour from teenagers in the town centre.

The team said: “Mansfield town centre officers are having real issues with groups of both male and female teenagers, in and around the town centre of Mansfield in the evening, 3pm onwards on weekdays, and day and evening hours at the weekend.

“This group has been causing issues of anti-social behavior for several months now and in the past few weeks their actions have escalated to include criminal damage to property and vehicles, assault and hate incidents.”

Mansfield Market Place.

And the team urged parents, carers and guardians to ‘take action’ to stop it.

They said: “We would like to ask you as parents ‘do you know where your children are?’ If you believe your child is, or could be a member of this group, even a fringe or occasional member, please take any action you can to separate them from this activity.

“Their actions are causing a detrimental effect on the people who both work and visit our town centre and the businesses located here.

“We all want the best town centre it could possibly be and it is in all our hands to preserve its prosperity.”

The team said they are ‘currently looking at several prosecutions’ with regards to the group.

The team said: “We will be taking positive action against anyone found to be perpetrating such crimes and anti-social behaviour.

“Do not let this be your son/daughter.”