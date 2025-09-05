‘I am an Autumn’: Popular early 2000s TV show makes comeback in UK stores

Enthusiastic fans are visiting Home Bargains to find items from the new Gilmore Girls collection, as the beloved early 2000s American TV show makes a comeback in UK stores.

The new Home Bargains autumn collection includes Gilmore Girls-themed pyjamas, a thick throw, a mug, a diffuser, a tote bag, and a candle. Each item is designed to capture the cosy essence of the American show as we enter the 'ber' months.

Dedicated fans of the show, which first premiered in the US in 2000 on The WB and became a flagship show for the network, often re-watch all seven seasons along with the 2016 revival, *Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life*, from September through to December.

Many episodes are set against the backdrop of autumn and winter, making them particularly enjoyable to revisit as the nights draw in and the temperature drops. The comedy-drama television show, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as mother and daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

Ellis in her Gilmore Girls pyjamas from Asda's George.

Home Bargains' new range includes a mug that clearly references the characters’ love of coffee, with the candle and throw serving as essential accessories for cosy evenings wrapped up in nostalgia.

In recent years, Gilmore Girls has gained even more international fans, largely due to the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, which have attracted new generations of viewers through social media and the show's distinct humour and aesthetic.

The series seems to be experiencing a similar resurgence in UK stores. For example, Asda's George is selling a variety of branded items, including t-shirts, jumpers, a pyjama set, as well as a pillow, blanket and bedding set, which can be viewed here: direct.asda.com/george/home/bedding/duvet-covers/gilmore-girls-season-easycare-duvet-set.

Additionally, other UK retailers like Primark and Matalan also feature Gilmore Girls merchandise on their websites.

Home Bargains was founded in Liverpool, 1976. In July, the business shared a teaser trailer for their new Gilmore Girls range. Image: Shawn (Stock/Adobe).

A growing trend on TikTok has also taken off across the UK in response to a short teaser trailer for the new Gilmore Girls range posted by Home Bargains on July 23. The trend includes fans vlogging their daily visits to their nearest stores to check if the highly anticipated items have arrived on the shelves yet, with countless videos on the topic at www.tiktok.com/en/trending/detail/gilmore-girls-in-home-bargains.

The phrase featured on the stock – ‘I am an Autumn’ – is said by Richard Gilmore, portrayed by the late Edward Herrmann. This line is from a scene where Richard is reading a magazine and takes a personality quiz during granddaughter Rory's birthday party in Season 1.

This popular phrase, along with Lorelai’s ability to ‘smell snow’, features heavily in fan edits of the show, solidifying its seasonal appeal.

After weeks of uncertainty, the highly anticipated stock is now available online and in some larger stores.

Ellis Louise showcases her Gilmore Girls throw from Home Bargains on TikTok.

Ellis Louise (www.tiktok.com/@ellismamaoftwo) is a fan from South Wales who has documented her journey of getting her hands on the stock.

The mother of two has gained new followers over the past month by sharing TikTok videos of her “Home Bargains hunts,” where she checks to see if the range has landed yet and updates her followers on her finds (or lack of).

In her videos, Ellis also promotes merchandise from small businesses and encourages her audience to be cautious of reselling sites. She pointed out that the £1.99 Gilmore Girls diffusers from Home Bargains, for example, are being sold for double and triple their retail price due to high demand. The same can be found for the £12.99 throw.

Ellis shared: “As a Gilmore Girls fan, it’s always been one of my favourite comfort shows, so I’ve loved making TikTok videos to help people keep up with the new Home Bargains range that everyone’s been waiting for.

“I’ve been sharing finds from other stores selling Gilmore Girls inspired items, so fans can still get their cosy pyjamas and blankets while they wait.

“George at ASDA has had some great items, that we have all loved! One of the best parts has been shining a light on small businesses too.

“It’s amazing being able to support them and help people discover them through my videos.

“And through it all, I’ve gained so many new Gilmore Girls besties on TikTok, which has made it even more special.”

Here at National World, we reached out to Home Bargains for a comment on this range and trend, but the company declined to comment at this time. To find out what Gilmore Girls items they have in stock, visit home.bargains.