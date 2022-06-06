The Friends of Warsop Vale, a resident-led community group, held the event on Sunday – the group hosts regular events throughout the year with the help of volunteers and community funding.

Despite the day-long downpour, many residents braved the rain and enjoyed all that was on offer in a series of marquees on the green.

One musician from The One Steel Brass Band, ffering a positive perspective on the rainy weather, said: “This is liquid sunshine. We play in all weather.”

Residents did not let the rain stop their community event.

Along with upbeat music from the three-piece band, the event featured a tombola, crafting and a face painting station, as well as refreshements.

Debra Short, a Friends committee member, said: “I hope that future events bring everyone together like this, keeping people interested in what we're up to.”

Two fire engines also visited the green, allowing children at the event to explore inside of the vehicles with plans to help raise fire safety awareness in the area.

Carl Evans, crew manager for Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue, said: “We have had a spate of fires recently in the area, so one of the key things is to speak to the children about the dangers of starting fires and repercussions.”

Children from the village were excited to learn more about the fire truck thanks to local firefighters.

Andrea Barthorp,e of Locky Lama's Clubhouse children's group in Warsop Vale, also held a Jubilee Quacky Races competition which ran alongside the event.

She said: “It was absolutely quackers, but the children all seemed to really enjoy it.”