Sutton ramblers set for 'enterprising 12-mile ramble' in White Peak

Sutton Rambling Club has announced details of its latest walk, the finale of its winter programme.

By John PriceContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT

The club is planning an “enterprising 12-mile ramble exploring remote upland area west of Ilam in the White Peak” on Sunday, April 2.

A club spokesman said: “There will be a shorter walk option and the club is delighted to welcome a steady flow of new members to the fortnightly programme of walks.

“This will be the finale to an excellent winter programme as the club explores another rarely visited corner of the Peak District.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.
“The walk commences at Ilam Hall and takes us to Throwley Moor,Calton,Blore and Mappleton finishing at Thorpe, a distance of about 12 miles – please ensure you bring adequate food and drink as there are no facilities en route.”

The ramble begins at Ilam Hall, where toilets are available.

After crossing the River Manifold, there is a gradual climb up to Throwley Old Hall, for a stop “to admire the spectacular surroundings”.

There follows a walk across remote farmland past Mere Hill and towards Throwley Cottage.

The spokesman said: “There should again be great views, looking out for Grindon church across the Hamps Valley.”

The route is then to Slade House and the secluded village of Calton for lunch.

From Calton, ramblers will head east past Musden Lane and Hazelton Church, along another picturesque footpath to the tiny remote Blore village.

The ramble will then follow a minor road south to Woodhouses, before a path to Martin Hill, then east to descend past “the spectacular” Okeover Hall and over the River Dove to Mappleton.

The route then turns north to Hinchley Wood to join the Tissington Trail for the final section into Thorpe.

The spokesman said: “The good news is the Old Dog pub at Thorpe has reopened and there should be time for welcone refreshment before boarding the coach at the main car park adjacent to the pub for a 6pm departure.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, John Price on 07749 164455 or visit suttonramblingclub.com

Sutton