The family-run site is open for its third year with a new address for 2021, and is now on Oaks Lane at Oxton, Southwell, and boasts five acres of land, free parking, and a number of food and drink outlets.

There is no entry fee, and pumpkins are charged by size – priced at £3 for a small, £5 for a medium, £7 for a large or £9 for their largest pumpkins.

They also stock blue pumpkins and a number of types of ornamental squashes for those Instagram-worthy displays, which owner Mark Hodkinson says is becoming more popular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site welcomed its first visitors this morning

He explained: “We have just opened today and have been pleasantly surprised with how busy we have been already.

"Pumpkins seem to be increasing in popularity lately, both with children carving them and people making autumnal displays in their homes.

"We have a great range this year and we’re on some lovely sandy soil so we won’t get too muddy, which is great.

"We have even got pick your own potatoes this year – you can’t get fresher than that!”

There are more than 40,000 pumpkins to choose from

The site is open from 9.30am until 5pm, seven days a week, from now until October 31, and they take both cash and card payments.

No booking is required but, for more information, check out their facebook page: Nottinghamshire 'Pick Your Own' Pumpkins

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.