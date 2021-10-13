Nottinghamshire 'Pick Your Own' Pumpkins is open for business
A Nottinghamshire ‘pick your own’ pumpkin farm has opened its doors for Halloween with more than 40,000 pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours for you to choose from.
The family-run site is open for its third year with a new address for 2021, and is now on Oaks Lane at Oxton, Southwell, and boasts five acres of land, free parking, and a number of food and drink outlets.
There is no entry fee, and pumpkins are charged by size – priced at £3 for a small, £5 for a medium, £7 for a large or £9 for their largest pumpkins.
They also stock blue pumpkins and a number of types of ornamental squashes for those Instagram-worthy displays, which owner Mark Hodkinson says is becoming more popular.
He explained: “We have just opened today and have been pleasantly surprised with how busy we have been already.
"Pumpkins seem to be increasing in popularity lately, both with children carving them and people making autumnal displays in their homes.
"We have a great range this year and we’re on some lovely sandy soil so we won’t get too muddy, which is great.
"We have even got pick your own potatoes this year – you can’t get fresher than that!”
The site is open from 9.30am until 5pm, seven days a week, from now until October 31, and they take both cash and card payments.
No booking is required but, for more information, check out their facebook page: Nottinghamshire 'Pick Your Own' Pumpkins