Nordic walking sessions to help beat loneliness and boost exercise in Ashfield

Ashfield Voluntary Action (AVA) group is organising activities, including the free ‘ski pole’ walking sessions to bring people with young children together to exercise and make friends.

Nordic walking is a technique which uses special poles and originated in Finland as a summer training method for cross-country skiers.

There are two sessions for families over six-weeks and equipment is provided, including baby carriers and items for small children.

Ashfield Voluntary Action is introducing a number of activities for locals to take part in, including Nordic walking.

The AVA sessions are held at Sutton Lawn on Mondays, from June 21-July 26, and at Kirkby’s Kingsway Park on Tuesdays, from June 22-July 27, and will be led by qualified instructor, Annemarie Blumentritt.

Anna Kerr, AVA business development officer, said “There are a lot of studies about the effects of loneliness. After the past year we wanted to set up fun activities to help people make friendships, and connect safely.

“Nordic walking is good for you, it gets your heart going, you are outdoors and it’s a great way for families with young children to meet and socialise. "

AVA is based at the Ashfield Health Village and supports the community by developing groups, providing volunteering opportunities and projects to improve social opportunities, health and wellbeing.

The group will also be introducing a number of activities as part of its Inspiring Ashfield programme, including men’s boxing, drama workshops, nature-based art classes and gardening.

Anna added “We are also encouraging people to join us as volunteers for Inspiring Ashfield.’There are huge benefits to health and wellbeing when you volunteer.

"It’s a fantastic way to meet new people, get active, share skills, and feel a part of the local community. We have some great opportunities for volunteers to share or develop their skills.

"I think the past year has shown us just how important the voluntary sector is in Ashfield, and the importance of community action. We want to carry that spirit forward.”

For details, contact AVA on 01623 555551 or email [email protected]

Annemarie Blumentritt also runs her own Nordic walking sessions, which cost £2 for adults at Brierley Park on Tuesdays from 9.30am.