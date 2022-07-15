The Friends of Hornby Plantation are a small group of volunteers who maintain an area of park and woodlands off Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.Their summer fun day returns on Thursday, July 28, following two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, with free activities from noon-3pm.

Residents are encouraged to bring a picnic and participate in a free art workshop with Scraggy Moo, who puts on fun art sessions for children and adults.

Other highlights include a book swap with books for all ages, along with a selection of stalls and an opportunity for visitors to partake in garden games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers Kate Scott and Theresa Skillen, photographed at a Royal Jubilee event up at Hornby Plantation.

Kate Scott, a volunteer from the group, said: “We want to raise money so we can further our work in creating more diverse habitats for our wildlife.

“The plantation was also originally a fruit plantation and we would also like to have the funds to purchase some fruit trees as a nod to the area's history.

“It’s important to us that all of our events are free, so they are accessible to all families in our area, which is also a cost to the group.”

The group held a conservation morning for volunteers.

The volunteers are hoping businesses in the area may be able to donate a prize for the tombola stall, as money raised will go towards maintenance of the green space.