Your Home Care, of The Sidings, wants to ‘give back’ to the people who do the most for their area.

Scott Marsh, Your Home Care co-founder and director, said: "The criteria would be someone who you feel goes above and beyond to provide support in their community, whether it be caring for a loved one, participating in charity work, or being a voice in enacting change.

“We are coming up to the company's second anniversary and to celebrate, wanted to give something back.

“We see the difference and compassion made to people's lives each day and would like to recognise people who embody those values.”

Two ‘community heroes’ will be selected, each winning two theatre tickets worth up to £50 each to a show of their choice.