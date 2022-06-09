Litter-pickers call for CCTV at Skegby beauty spot

Coun Melanie Darrington, Ashfield Council member for Skegby, joined a number of local residents for a litter pick at Skegby Bottoms.

It is an area where many people go to walk dogs, have a stroll or just to enjoy nature and has been referred to as ‘a jewel in the crown for Skegby’.

However, residents say the area is being used as a dump by fly-tippers and litter louts, with the brook itself often used by people who are leaving their litter behind.

Jules Moakes (left) and Diane Chadwick Moakes with Councillor Melanie Darrington.

Residents have been reporting the left rubbish to the council and Coun Darrington and said they have had enough.

Resident Jo Moakes got a number of people together, along with Coun Darrington, to remove the rubbish themselves.

She said: “I’m sick and tired of people abusing this lovely spot. It feels like I’m reporting discarded rubbish in all the time. Sadly, it’s not always removed.”

The litter pickers said they had spent a morning at the site and had collected trolleys, tyres and radiators.

By the end of the morning, the site was once again ready to be enjoyed by the local community.

Fly-tipping

However, the day after the litter pick, residents reported the popular site had suffered more fly-tipping.

Coun Darrington said that CCTV should be installed at the site, as it is known to suffer from anti-social behaviour.

She said: “Residents like Jo are the backbone of Skegby. They’re determined to make the area nice for children and walkers even if it means rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done themselves.”

She said residents had voiced concerns to her that “rubbish hasn’t always been cleared in a timely manner” but she hoped this would improve having spoken to local authorities.

The brook has long been a cause for concern.

Back in 2020 Coun Darrington has also asked for residents to be careful what they are disposing of down their toilets after things including sanitary towels and wipes ended up being pumped into the brook after heavy rainfall.

At the time, Severn Trent Water confirmed sewage was being pumped into Skegby Brook under a permit agreement with the Environment Agency.