First look at trailer for new Nottinghamshire-set BBC TV drama Sherwood

Written and produced by screenwriter and playwright James Graham, from Kirkby, the six-part BBC One drama explores the renewed tensions in a former mining communities following a double murder and the police’s efforts to link the two.

The official blurb describes the show as: “Inspired in part by real events, set in a Nottinghamshire mining village at the heart of Sherwood lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt.

“As suspicion and antipathy build – both between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town – the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners' strike three decades before.”

David Morrissey, left, as Ian St.Clair and Robert Glenister as Kevin Salisbury in Sherwood.

Following a red-carpet premiere in Nottingham on Monday, the BBC have now released a trailer ahead of the show’s broadcast on Monday, June 13.

Honour

James Graham is an ex Ashfield pupil who is now a successful playwright

“I was always worried – given the hard-to-believe nature of the real events – that someone from the outside would one day parachute in and adapt this for the big screen in a flashy and insensitive way and that, as a local lad, I had a responsibility if I could to try to delicately explore it first.”