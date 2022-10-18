The event, hosted by Shirebrook farmer Carl Fritchley and Warsop’s Allotment Box owners, Katy Brown and Craig Scott, offered plenty of free family-friendly activities including pumpkin picking, face-painting and seasonal crafts, as families were provided with gift bags and able to enjoy seasonal food, such as pumpkin soup, at the farm.

Katy said: “Memories are precious and I hope lots were created.

“I just want to thank Carl for allowing us to use this land for the event and supporting our growing business.”

Leah with her children, Samuel, Henry, Archie, Alice and Reginald.

Leah Peck, a 26-year-old mother-of-five, said it was great to spend time with her young children, Samuel, Henry, Archie, Alice, and Reginald.

She said: “As soon as we arrived, my oldest two got spooky tattoos, then couldn't wait to go and pick their pumpkins.

“It was lovely and there were so many to choose from.

Henry, aged 3, said the farm was fun.

“They then had a hot dog each and tried the pumpkin soup which was a hit, they loved it.

“We bought toffee apples and got the lovely gift bags.

“It was such a lovely atmosphere and we can't wait to go again next year.”

Emma Lafferty attended the event with her two children, six-year-old Ayla-Rose Wilkinson and Henry Wilkinson, aged three.

Henry and sister, Ayla-Rose - looking for treasure.

Emma said: “It was a brilliant few hours out local that didn’t cost the earth.

“There was plenty to keep the kids entertained and enough to go around.

