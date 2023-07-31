News you can trust since 1952
Creative art project in Clipstone sees residents list alternative landmarks

Residents have joined forces with artists to name and illustrate alternative landmarks in Clipstone, suggesting other locations that “best” sum up the character of the village alongside the iconic former colliery site.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:27 BST- 2 min read

Residents from the ex-mining village Clipstone have helped create a digital celebration of their community.

People of all ages were invited to suggest alternative landmarks to the one that has dominated their community for decades.

The long-standing landmark, most associated with the area, is the 68-metre-high headstocks, or winding mechanisms, at the former colliery.

Pictured, Simon and Martin, artists at the helm of the project. Photo: harpandamonkey.comPictured, Simon and Martin, artists at the helm of the project. Photo: harpandamonkey.com
Pictured, Simon and Martin, artists at the helm of the project. Photo: harpandamonkey.com
Participants were asked to name anything in their community that made them think of “home” and could act as a landmark.

Some sent written replies and some provided audio clips for a short digital film.

Simon Jones and Martin Purdy of award-winning folk song, art and storytelling collective Harp and a Monkey, were at the helm of the project.

Simon, award-winning animator and art photographer, said: “We don’t really spend too much time in our lives to stop and think about the good things we have

Clipstone headstocks and former colliery site.Clipstone headstocks and former colliery site.
Clipstone headstocks and former colliery site.

on our doorstep, the everyday things that are such an important of our lives and sense of home, so this was a really positive project for everyone.”

It was Simon, alongside storyteller Martin Purdy, who had the job of editing, curating and animating the material contributed by the local residents.

The film – Colourful Clipstone: Favourite Local Landmarks – is full of drawings from year five, soon to be year six, pupils from Samuel Barlow Primary Academy.

Among the alternative landmarks chosen by the children were a myriad of practical sites, from a pizza parlour to a nearby supermarket.

While the adults focused on a war memorial, the country park and the village social club.

The beauty of the surrounding forest was a common thread for many.

Here are just two examples of submissions from residents.

One participant said: “Vicar Water – just a lovely space for our village to make use of, with lots of green space and play areas, plus wildlife.”

Another resident added: “The Social Club, which is the old village hall.

“We used to come every weekend for the rock and roll sessions when we were younger. We still come here now for Bingo and get-togethers.”

The project was commissioned by Nottinghamshire arts provider Live & Local.

