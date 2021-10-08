Mansfield man 'extremely disappointed' with Mercedes 'dieselgate' scandal - and plans to sue

Affected diesel Mercedes vehicles were made between 2008 and 2018, and drivers can join the claim whether they purchased their affected vehicle new or second hand, however Mercedes have said that the claims are ‘unfounded’.

According to solicitors it is estimated that 600,000 Mercedes vehicles in the UK may have been affected, with the value of each claim having the potential to reach £10,000.

Mansfield man Ashley Wilson is working with law firm Slater and Gordon to bring the claim, after purchasing a second hand vehicle with his life savings in 2019.

Exhaust emissions are a huge source of pollution.

He commented: "I had always wanted a Mercedes, and finally took the plunge after retiring from my public service job of thirty years.

"I needed a vehicle suitable for long journeys, so opted for a diesel Mercedes that was advertised as having low emissions.

"I was shocked to learn, just nine months later, about Mercedes’ alleged use of defeat devices in their diesel cars - I feel like I was mis-sold."

Gareth Pope at Slater and Gordon, commented: “Our clients will allege that Mercedes knowingly installed unlawful defeat devices in hundreds of thousands of UK vehicles that allowed them to pass emissions tests designed to protect human health and the environment while still being highly polluting on the road.

"As a result, our clients will allege that they have been deceived into purchasing these polluting vehicles for more than they were worth.

"As part of the deception, our clients will also allege that Mercedes participated with other German manufacturers, including Volkswagen, to suppress the development and implementation of cleaner emissions technology in order to maximise their profits.”

A spokesperson for Mercedes said: “We consider the claims made against our company to be unfounded and will defend ourselves with the necessary legal means.

“Mercedes-Benz is appealing against the administrative orders of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) and the courts will clarify the correct interpretation of relevant legal standards in this complex technical environment.

“In our view, the emission control functionalities objected to in the administrative orders by KBA are permissible.

"Nonetheless, Mercedes-Benz has implemented the recall measures ordered by the KBA and is undertaking voluntary measures for other Diesel-powered vehicles in order to reduce on average NOx emissions in real driving.

"Our vehicles continue to have valid registration from the relevant authorities and the vehicles are not subject to any impairment in terms of use or functional capability.

"Our track record in Germany demonstrates our strong legal position where the decisions are almost unanimously in our favour (in about 95 per cent of the cases).

“The German Higher Regional Courts alone have issued more than 800 rulings in our favour and only two against the company.”

The claim is fully funded by Asertis, an independent litigation funder, allowing people to seek compensation from Mercedes without risking their own money.

Residents can check if a vehicle they own, or have owned in the past, was impacted by the scandal and if they are eligible to join the claim, here.

