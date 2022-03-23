Joy at the pumps as Mansfield and Ashfield fuel retailer announces 6p per litre price drop today

The price of fuel have been increasing by several pence per litre daily in recent weeks, thanks to the ongoing attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces, leaving many households feeling the pinch at the pumps, and the cost of a full tank spiralling.

Prices per litre have crept up to almost £2 per litre at some fuel forecourts in the area, so news that the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s reduction in fuel duty, announced in today’s Spring Statement, will be passed on to customers at Asda, will be welcome news.

The reduction means that motorists visiting the firm’s forecourts at Forest Town, Sutton and beyond will see unleaded petrol move back to below 160p per litre and Diesel to 170p for the first time in weeks.

Fuel prices have been increasing in recent weeks

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Following the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak just now, Asda has confirmed that it will pass the reduction in fuel duty announced in today’s Spring Statement straight on to its customers.

"The supermarket will reduce the price at the pumps by 6p per litre – which includes a 1p reduction in VAT.

"The new prices will be implemented at the pumps from this evening.”

Motorists will now hope that similar reductions will be announced at other retailers – more on this as we get it.

