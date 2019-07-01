Jack Savoretti goes down a storm at Sherwood Forest show

Summer festival music scene is upon us and last night saw Jack Savoretti at Sherwood Pines as part of Forestry England’s Forest Live concert series.

Luckily enough the weather was good and what a great night of music it was.

The brilliant Wandering Hearts came out to support jack and warm the crowds up with tracks from their album before Jack came on to the stage.

From the moment he came on stage, he entertained with a mix of his songs including Love is on the line and Candlelight.

He spoke to everyone about certain tracks and what they mean to him, from songs about his wife to about his life and where he is from/

All through his set you could feel the emotion of each song he performs.

He brings the music alive with his smooth vocals and his band andcaptures the hearts of the audience stood in front of him.

He told the crowd he loved the setting of Sherwood Pines.

It was a beautiful setting for a great night of music with the Italian-English singer songwriter.

He has a powerful stage charisma that really shines on stage and to hear his music come alive really is an evening not to be missed.

As the concert came to an end, it was a lovely end to another year of Forestry England’s Forest Live at Sherwood Pines.