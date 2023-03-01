You CAN judge this book by its cover -- 'exceptionally well-presented' property
They say you should never judge a book by its cover. But some properties just beg to be inspected on appearance alone – and this impressive home in Selston is one of them.
Located on Crescent Road, the three-bedroom, detached house is described by Alfreton estate agents Hall and Benson as “exceptionally well-presented and deceptively spacious”.
A bonus is a brick-built outbuilding in the back garden that could be used as a summerhouse, study or studio. And with an asking price of £350,000, the property is sure to interest house-hunters across the Eastwood, Kimberley and Ashfield areas.
The home has been extremely well-maintained by the current owners, as you will find out when you flick through our photo gallery below.
On the ground floor, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway, which guides you to a dual-aspect lounge, modern kitchen and lovely conservatory with a heat-reflective roof and doors leading to the garden.
There is also an inner lobby, with doors to the downstairs toilet and an integral garage, which has power and lighting, a wall-mounted central heating boiler and space and plumbing for a washing machine.
On the first floor, you will find all three good-sized bedrooms, plus a four-piece bathroom suite.
Outside, the front houses two garages and extensive space for off-street parking. At the rear, the outbuilding is joined by a good-sized garden comprising a lawn, plants and patio.