Work starts on new bungalows in Shirebrook

The development is the latest phase of Bolsover Council’s £36 million ‘Bolsover Homes’ scheme and will see 28 bungalows built across three different locations.

Some 24 homes will be built on land next to Market Close/Portland Street, to provide ‘much-needed homes for the elderly’ close to the town centre.

Coun Sandra Peake, council cabinet member for housing, said: “It’s great to see work starting on the site, as it’s important we keep up our momentum in building council properties for people in areas that need them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officials and contractors at the sod-cutting ceremony for the new Market Close development in Shirebrook.

“We identified a need for this type of property in Shirebrook and are meeting that with these bungalows.

“It’s important we look after our elderly and provide them with good quality homes, so once these properties are built and together with the expansion of Ashbourne Court, they will be well catered for in the town.”

A further three bungalows will be built on Portland Road and one on Market Close, with garages demolished to make way for them.

The council said the homes are built to allow them to be ‘easily adapted in future’ to meet any changing needs of those living there.

The Bolsover Homes scheme, a partnership between the council and Edwinstowe-based Robert Woodhead, not only aims to provide council homes, but ‘support local businesses and trades, as well as providing social outcomes like work placements and educational visits’.