Over 11 million1 UK adults have dropped their phone down a toilet, with 65 per cent confessing they have still gone to pick it out after a number one, and 1 in 10 going as far to rescue it after a number two.

The latest research commissioned by the mobile network giffgaff, delves into the nations' biggest mobile phone mishaps, with the top culprits including the dreaded toilet drop (21 per cent), and nights out (11 per cent).

In fact, a staggering one in five (21%) of us admit to having dropped our phone down the toilet at least once, with one in twenty making the mistake multiple times.

What a stinker! Four in five Brits have fished their phone out of the toilet, according to new data from giffgaff.

According to the data, the summer season is a peak period for phone losses and damage, with nearly 4 million1 UK adults revealing that they had lost, broken, or damaged their phones whilst away on holiday, and a further 5.5 million1 have done so when dancing the night away.

Whilst over half (57%) of the nation were more likely to buy a new phone if they’d lost or broken a mobile, only over a quarter (27%) revealed they’d opt for a refurbished model instead. However, the average UK adult has at least two old phones lying around and has thrown away two more, and only 57% of those were actually broken!4

By picking refurbished, those that experience a phone mishap this summer could be £100 better off with their choice, as giffgaff has plenty of refurbished models on offer - including the iPhone 15 for £599 in ‘excellent’ condition, also available for just under £25 a month over 24 months5. As a more sustainable option, you’ll still receive an 18-month warranty and 80% battery health, or better.

Ash Schofield, giffgaff CEO says: “Accidents happen, and when they do, we all want to stay connected. That’s why giffgaff has you covered with options to trade in, recycle, or pick a new refurbished device to suit any budget. Refurbished phones are a win-win for your wallet and the planet and we’re proud to offer quality, sustainable options to the nation.”

Old phones can be traded in at giffgaff even if they’re faulty2 or recycled. As long as it arrives at giffgaff as clean as it was before your accident, giffgaff promises to not ask any questions! Simply head to giffgaffrecycle.com to check full details.

For those unlucky enough to lose or break their phone, giffgaff has a full range of both new and refurbished devices starting from as little as £593. View the full range at giffgaff.com.