Welcome to a life of luxury at this stylish £675,000 family home in Mansfield

By Richard Silverwood
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:03 GMT
Welcome to a life of luxury when you step through the door of this family home, which is one of the most stylish properties on the Mansfield market at the moment,

The price tag is hefty – at £675,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown – but this is a stunning, modern four-bedroom house within the desirable area of Berry Hill. Its enviable kerb-appeal sets the tone for what is to come.

A gated entrance opens on to a spacious driveway that leads to a double garage. But it is from the inviting entrance hallway that you are drawn to the heart of the Chestnut Drive home – its magnificent kitchen/diner, which is part of an open-plan space that connects to the sitting room. The open plan is accentuated by bi-fold doors that lead out to the rear garden, filling the area with natural light.

The ground floor also includes a utility room, a homely living room, a versatile office, perfect for remote working, and a WC. All four bedrooms can be found upstairs, as well as an impressive family bathroom. Three of the bedrooms boast en suites and walk-in wardrobes, while one features a delightful Juliet balcony. See what we mean about luxury?

To top things off, the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with an artificial lawn, patio seating areas and a fence surround, guaranteeing a private, enclosed space for relaxing or entertaining.

Take it all in via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

There's only one place to start our tour of the £675,000 Mansfield home and that's in the magnificent kitchen/diner, with its array of integrated appliances, elegant finishes and central island. It is perfect for both casual dining and entertaining.

1. Magnificent kitchen/diner

There's only one place to start our tour of the £675,000 Mansfield home and that's in the magnificent kitchen/diner, with its array of integrated appliances, elegant finishes and central island. It is perfect for both casual dining and entertaining.


A glamorous central island with breakfast bar, and parquet-style flooring add touches of charm to the kitchen/diner, which is filled with natural light.

2. Central island with breakfast bar

A glamorous central island with breakfast bar, and parquet-style flooring add touches of charm to the kitchen/diner, which is filled with natural light.


The kitchen/diner is graced with a range of appliances, including microwave, wine cooler, fridge freezer and dishwasher, while there is space for a Rangemaster cooker. Other assets include Shaker-style wall and base units, quartz work surfaces and an inset sink with mixer tap above.

3. Appliances aplenty

The kitchen/diner is graced with a range of appliances, including microwave, wine cooler, fridge freezer and dishwasher, while there is space for a Rangemaster cooker. Other assets include Shaker-style wall and base units, quartz work surfaces and an inset sink with mixer tap above.


The dining area comes complete with bi-folding doors that lead out to the rear garden. Enjoy the view as you tuck into your Sunday roast!

4. Dining with a view

The dining area comes complete with bi-folding doors that lead out to the rear garden. Enjoy the view as you tuck into your Sunday roast!


