Welcome to a life of luxury at this stylish £675,000 family home in Mansfield

The price tag is hefty – at £675,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown – but this is a stunning, modern four-bedroom house within the desirable area of Berry Hill. Its enviable kerb-appeal sets the tone for what is to come.

A gated entrance opens on to a spacious driveway that leads to a double garage. But it is from the inviting entrance hallway that you are drawn to the heart of the Chestnut Drive home – its magnificent kitchen/diner, which is part of an open-plan space that connects to the sitting room. The open plan is accentuated by bi-fold doors that lead out to the rear garden, filling the area with natural light.

The ground floor also includes a utility room, a homely living room, a versatile office, perfect for remote working, and a WC. All four bedrooms can be found upstairs, as well as an impressive family bathroom. Three of the bedrooms boast en suites and walk-in wardrobes, while one features a delightful Juliet balcony. See what we mean about luxury?

To top things off, the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with an artificial lawn, patio seating areas and a fence surround, guaranteeing a private, enclosed space for relaxing or entertaining.

Take it all in via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Magnificent kitchen/diner There's only one place to start our tour of the £675,000 Mansfield home and that's in the magnificent kitchen/diner, with its array of integrated appliances, elegant finishes and central island. It is perfect for both casual dining and entertaining. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Central island with breakfast bar A glamorous central island with breakfast bar, and parquet-style flooring add touches of charm to the kitchen/diner, which is filled with natural light. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Appliances aplenty The kitchen/diner is graced with a range of appliances, including microwave, wine cooler, fridge freezer and dishwasher, while there is space for a Rangemaster cooker. Other assets include Shaker-style wall and base units, quartz work surfaces and an inset sink with mixer tap above. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Dining with a view The dining area comes complete with bi-folding doors that lead out to the rear garden. Enjoy the view as you tuck into your Sunday roast! Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales