Welcome to a life of luxury at this stylish £675,000 family home in Mansfield

The price tag is hefty – at £675,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown – but this is a stunning, modern four-bedroom house within the desirable area of Berry Hill. Its enviable kerb-appeal sets the tone for what is to come.
A gated entrance opens on to a spacious driveway that leads to a double garage. But it is from the inviting entrance hallway that you are drawn to the heart of the Chestnut Drive home – its magnificent kitchen/diner, which is part of an open-plan space that connects to the sitting room. The open plan is accentuated by bi-fold doors that lead out to the rear garden, filling the area with natural light.
The ground floor also includes a utility room, a homely living room, a versatile office, perfect for remote working, and a WC. All four bedrooms can be found upstairs, as well as an impressive family bathroom. Three of the bedrooms boast en suites and walk-in wardrobes, while one features a delightful Juliet balcony. See what we mean about luxury?
To top things off, the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with an artificial lawn, patio seating areas and a fence surround, guaranteeing a private, enclosed space for relaxing or entertaining.
Take it all in via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.