Twenty new social homes approved near Sutton industrial estate

The new homes, on Midland Road, will become part of Ashfield Council’s housing stock after it approved its own scheme for the site, which backs onto the River Maun, close to Maun Valley Industrial Park.

The council planning committee was told the homes – four one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats, and six two-bedroom and six three-bedroom homes – will help address a growing demand for social housing, as there is a ‘shortfall of affordable housing within the district’, with about 3,750 people and families on the council’s waiting list.

Councillors welcomed the plan for social housing and for former shrubland to be brought into use.

Part of the planned site.

Coun Arnie Hankin, member for Selston, said: “It’s housing stock for us, which is welcome because of the demand.

“A council house in my ward had 190 applicants, which is frightening.”

Concerns

However, councillors heard seven letters of objection had been submitted against the proposals, raising concerns about privacy, light, the loss of trees, traffic and noise pollution.

Coun Matt Relf, who represents Sutton Junction and Harlow Wood where the homes would be based, called for traffic orders for the development, including double yellow lines to prevent cars from being parked dangerously on Midland Road and nearby Leander Close, and for flood alleviation works on the site to be increased to plan for ‘potential future climate change events’.

Martin Rigley, chief executive of nearby Lindhurst Engineering, raised concerns about the site boundaries for the 20-home development.

Mr Rigley, also chairman of the council-backed Discover Ashfield board, said boundaries for some properties on the eastern side would impede his lorries from being able to exit their workshops.

Councillors were told roughly 3.5 metres of the gardens proposed on the eastern edge were of a steep gradient and used as a turning circle for his lorries. Without this, he said, his business would not be able to operate.

And he warned some residents may be concerned by the noise generated from his business.

Coun Zadrozny moved to reduce the garden space from one property, to ensure Mr Rigley’s business is unaffected by the development.