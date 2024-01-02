If your New Year’s resolution is to move your growing family into a bigger, more beautiful home, then this superb house in Mansfield may well be the answer to your 2024 prayers.

Excellently presented from top to bottom,the four-bedroom property can be found in a sought-after location at Poplar Grove in the Forest Town area and also features stunning, mature gardens and three garages.

One of the garages is currently being used as a gym, while the other two could soon be converted into a new open-plan kitchen/living space if the current owner’s proposals come to fruition.

Offers of more than £495,000 are being sought by Mansfield-based estate agents, Staton & Cushley, who describe the executive home as “truly magnificent”. A spokesperson says: “Sitting on a fantastic-sized plot, the property has been upgraded to a very high standard, and the internal decor is a credit to the current owners. The home has an abundance of living space, making it ideal for a growing family.”

Flooded by natural light and flowing seamlessly, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a large lounge, spacious kitchen/diner, separate dining room, utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs, a grand landing guides you to a terrific family bathroom and all four double bedrooms, including a master which has an en suite shower room.

Outside, as well as the garages, there is a good-sized driveway that provides ample space for off-street parking. An alluring garden at the back of the property features a large lawn, an array of mature trees and shrubs, and a splendid patio.

Staton & Cushley insists that viewing is essential to appreciate the property. We have the next best thing, via our photo gallery below that you can browse through. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Stunning gardens Before we step inside the property, let's take a look at the stunning garden that is a wonderful feature at the back. More details later in the gallery. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

2 . Large, bright lounge We begin our tour of the ground floor of the £495,000-plus Forest Town house in the large and bright lounge. It includes uPVC double-glazed French doors that open out on to the rear garden. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

3 . Doors to the garden This is a better shot of the French doors that lead out from the lounge to the beautiful garden. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

4 . Bay window The lounge's brightness also owes a lot to a uPVC double-glazed bay window facing the front of the Poplar Grove property. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales