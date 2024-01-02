'Truly magnificent' home in Mansfield could be answer to your New Year's resolution
Excellently presented from top to bottom,the four-bedroom property can be found in a sought-after location at Poplar Grove in the Forest Town area and also features stunning, mature gardens and three garages.
One of the garages is currently being used as a gym, while the other two could soon be converted into a new open-plan kitchen/living space if the current owner’s proposals come to fruition.
Offers of more than £495,000 are being sought by Mansfield-based estate agents, Staton & Cushley, who describe the executive home as “truly magnificent”. A spokesperson says: “Sitting on a fantastic-sized plot, the property has been upgraded to a very high standard, and the internal decor is a credit to the current owners. The home has an abundance of living space, making it ideal for a growing family.”
Flooded by natural light and flowing seamlessly, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a large lounge, spacious kitchen/diner, separate dining room, utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs, a grand landing guides you to a terrific family bathroom and all four double bedrooms, including a master which has an en suite shower room.
Outside, as well as the garages, there is a good-sized driveway that provides ample space for off-street parking. An alluring garden at the back of the property features a large lawn, an array of mature trees and shrubs, and a splendid patio.
Staton & Cushley insists that viewing is essential to appreciate the property. We have the next best thing, via our photo gallery below that you can browse through. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.