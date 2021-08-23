Keren-Happuch Shumba, 28, has set up KH Interiors, a Nottinghamshire-based interior design service which provides a design, styling and installation service for residential properties.

Keren, originally from Walsall, Birmingham, moved to Sutton in 2018. She is married, and has a 19-months-old baby girl.

She has a first class degree in accounting and finance and worked as an accounts assistant before taking the plunge to start her business.

Keren-Happuch Shumba

The business initially came out of a hobby, after she enjoyed sharing YouTube tutorials on transforming spaces.

Keren said: “The reason I wanted to run my own business is because I want to pursue my passion of interior design, and make a real difference in other people’s lives through transforming the way they live or work.

"Interior designing is the one thing that really fuels me, it is something I love to do.

"I am a new mum and I also wanted to show my daughter what is possible, and the importance of doing the things that you love. I also wanted the flexibility of working around my family’s schedule, a strong work-life balance is very important to me.”

Keren has six years’ retail experience, previously working in Ikea as a bedroom sales assistant where she says she “worked closely” with the interior design team as they updated room sets and did home visits.

She has also worked freelance as an accounts assistant and also a freelance interior designer working on nurseries, bedrooms, living rooms and offices.

Keren added: “My mission is to help everyday people re-imagine their spaces, through offering economical, functional and aesthetically pleasing design solutions.

"There seems to be a lot more interest in people wanting to redesign their homes, I think that is down to the virus, where people have been spending more time at home and it has prompted them to look more closely at their rooms and furnishings.”

As well as face-to-face, Keren also provides E-design packages, where clients contact her in virtual meetings. She can do 3D spatial plans, showing where furniture can go, and sends links to items or services required.

Visit www.khinterior.co.uk. or email [email protected]