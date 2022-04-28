Striking £950,000 property in Ravenshead that could be your 'forever home'

Anyone looking for their ‘forever home’ is sure to be wowed by the four-bedroom, detached property on Longdale Lane, which is being marketed by estate agents Holden Copley.
Well presented throughout, it boasts a range of new and characteristic features, including two in-built Sonos amplifiers connected to wired speakers on each of the three floors.
Surrounded by lovely countryside, but close to schools, amenities and transport links, the house has so much going for it.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hall with access to the dining room, fully fitted kitchen, second dining room, conservatory, study, utility room and WC.
On the first floor is a large living room with double doors that open out on to a Juliet-style balcony, plus three good-sized bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom suite.
The second floor houses the master bedroom, a further four-piece bathroom suite, a snug, ample storage space and access to a loft space that could be used as a walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, you will find a landscaped, designer garden with multiple seating areas and a double garage.
It’s well worth checking out our photo gallery and then visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.