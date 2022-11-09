Step inside uniquely designed Eastwood home with rooftop balcony and Jacuzzi
Is this unique dormer bungalow in Eastwood, complete with rooftop balcony, as striking on the inside as it so obviously is on the outside?
Well, there is only one way to find out – and that’s by opening our photo gallery, which reveals all about the distinctive three-bedroom property on Percy Street, which is on the market for £300,000.
Estate agents Purplebricks cannot speak highly enough of the home, which has been designed and finished to a high standard and offers modern., open-plan living at its finest.
Find your way in through an entrance hall with a glass balustrade staircase and step into a kitchen/diner and living area, with bi-folding doors that lead to the garden.
The ground floor houses a double bedroom and family bathroom too, while two more double bedrooms can be found on the first floor. The master even has sliding doors opening out on to that rooftop balcony.
The property’s assets don’t stop there, though, because it also boasts a Jacuzzi with overhead shower, glass door, wash basin and WC.
Outside, there is a block-paved driveway at the front, providing space for off-street parking, while at the back is a landscaped garden, with artificial lawn, patio area and summerhouse.