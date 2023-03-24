News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
A modern home of size and quality is this four-bedroom, detached property on Fonton Hall Drive in Sutton, which is on the market for offers over £420,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.
A modern home of size and quality is this four-bedroom, detached property on Fonton Hall Drive in Sutton, which is on the market for offers over £420,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.
A modern home of size and quality is this four-bedroom, detached property on Fonton Hall Drive in Sutton, which is on the market for offers over £420,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.

Size, quality, summer house and bar -- modern, executive living in Sutton

Modern families are sure to get excited by this executive home in Sutton, which comes complete with its own summer house and bar.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The four-bedroom, detached property on Fonton Hall Drive is all about size and quality, and is for sale with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who are inviting offers of more than £420,000.

The summer house can be found in the back garden. It has a fitted bar area, power, lighting and cosy seating. You might never want to go to the pub again!

The rest of the back garden boasts a lawn and patio, while the front is laid to lawn with borders, shrubs and trees and has off-street parking space, plus a double garage.

Inside the house, the ground floor consists of an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, utility room and WC. Upstairs, you will find the family bathroom and all four bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities.

Browse through our photo gallery below to appreciate what an impressive house this is, and then visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64133570 for more information, including a floor plan.

Step through the front door to be greeted by this inviting entrance hall at the Fonton Hall Drive property.

1. Welcome inside

Step through the front door to be greeted by this inviting entrance hall at the Fonton Hall Drive property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
From the entrance hall, a pair of French doors lead you into this comfortable lounge. A feature fireplace gives the room character, while the large bay window, overlooking the front of the property, fills it with natural light.

2. Comfortable lounge

From the entrance hall, a pair of French doors lead you into this comfortable lounge. A feature fireplace gives the room character, while the large bay window, overlooking the front of the property, fills it with natural light. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
From the lounge, another set of doors guides you into this dining room. As with all the rooms in the house, it is so well presented.

3. Dining room

From the lounge, another set of doors guides you into this dining room. As with all the rooms in the house, it is so well presented. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
At the back of the £420,000-plus house is this conservatory, which radiates brightness. A tiled roof ensures the space can be used all year round, and doors provide access to the back garden.

4. Bright conservatory

At the back of the £420,000-plus house is this conservatory, which radiates brightness. A tiled roof ensures the space can be used all year round, and doors provide access to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
SuttonZoopla