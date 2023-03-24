Size, quality, summer house and bar -- modern, executive living in Sutton
Modern families are sure to get excited by this executive home in Sutton, which comes complete with its own summer house and bar.
The four-bedroom, detached property on Fonton Hall Drive is all about size and quality, and is for sale with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who are inviting offers of more than £420,000.
The summer house can be found in the back garden. It has a fitted bar area, power, lighting and cosy seating. You might never want to go to the pub again!
The rest of the back garden boasts a lawn and patio, while the front is laid to lawn with borders, shrubs and trees and has off-street parking space, plus a double garage.
Inside the house, the ground floor consists of an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, utility room and WC. Upstairs, you will find the family bathroom and all four bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities.
