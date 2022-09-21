Located on Charnwood Street, it was originally a three-bedroom house. But the current owners carried out a significant two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension in the early 2000s.

Now, Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners describe it as “a semi-detached family home of remarkable scale”, with five bedrooms in the main house and a self-contained, one-bedroom annexe.

Occupying a good-sized, triangular-shaped plot, it is also in a convenient location, off Alfreton Road on the western edge of Sutton.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, WC, open-plan lounge/diner, garden room, modern kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and office.

A connecting door from the kitchen leads to the annexe, which boasts a kitchen/diner, lounge and en suite wet room, as well as the sixth bedroom.

Returning to the main hallway, a staircase leads to the first floor, which houses the four main bedrooms, one of which has two dressing areas and an en suite bathroom. and a shower room. On the second floor is another bedroom, which could also be used as a gym or an office.

Outside, a large farm gate entrance opens on to an extensive gravel driveway that provides off-road parking for numerous vehicles.

There is a low-maintenance front garden, with slate chippings, a paved area and a storage shed, while the back garden is landscaped with a good-sized lawn, apple tree and decked patio. The annexe also has a paved patio.

Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Modern kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen/breakfast room features a range of modern, high-gloss white cabinets, with wall cupboards, base units, drawers and quartz worktops. A good-sized island or breakfast bar has matching cabinets and worktops, plus space for stools underneath. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Integrated appliances Integrated appliances in the kitchen/breakfast room include a Neff combi microwave and separate oven, four-ring induction hob, dishwasher and cooler. There is also space for a large American-style fridge/freezer, while under-cupboard mood lighting and a contemporary radiator add to the room's style. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Cute dining area This cute dining area can be found at one end of the open-plan lounge/diner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Open-plan splendour A shot of the dining area from a different angle, showing how it opens out into the splendid open-plan lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales