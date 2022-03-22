Six-bedroom £370,000 cottage steeped in history is a star buy in Kirkby

Located on The Hill, close to schools and shops, Kirkby Hall Cottage has been upgraded into a stunning family home over the years. And considering how spacious it is, an asking price of £370,000 with estate agents Your Move could well be tempting.

The property even has its own cellar, which is split into two rooms with sensor lighting.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, rear hall, kitchen/dining room, utility room and cloakroom/WC.

Up the first set of stairs, you will find a landing leading to three bedrooms, including one with a dressing room, and a family bathroom.

The second floor comprises three more bedrooms, including two with en suite facilities.

The exterior is equally impressive, boasting a double garage with electronic up-and-over doors, a single parking space, a driveway and a paved back garden that is easy to maintain.

There's only one way to find out more, and that's by booking a viewing appointment.

1. Lovely lounge The entrance hall leads into this lovely lounge, which is dominated by a feature fireplace with multi-fuel log-burner. It also boasts Karndean flooring and a uPVC double-glazed widow to the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Comfortable and spacious A second shot of the comfortable and spacious lounge. Not far away is a utility room with a range of modern units and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Spectacular kitchen The kitchen/dining room is a spectacular sight, with a modern range of units and an island taking centre stage. Integrated appliances include a New World Aga-style range cooker, a dishwasher and a concealed Worcester combination boiler, fitted in 2019. The flooring is Karndean and there are windows to the front and side of the cottage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Time for dinner This is the dining section of the large kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales