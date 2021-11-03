Situated in a desirable cul-de-sac at The Links, off Oak Tree Lane, the property is being marketed by estate agents Buckley Brown with a guide price of £440,000.

Described by Buckley Brown as “exceptional” and “much-cherished”, the home boasts an impressive internal layout and space in abundance.

Add in exterior assets such as a beautifully maintained and large wraparound garden, double garage, decked seating area, vegetable plot and greenhouse, and you can’t go wrong here.

The lounge is the perfect place to relax, the modern kitchen is amazing and the sitting room offers fine views of the garden all year round.

The first floor is occupied by four beautifully presented double bedrooms, with the added luxury of fitted wardrobes. A generously-sized bathroom comes in a stylish suite.

1. High-spec kitchen A high-specification kitchen comes complete with a range of gloss wall and base units and integrated appliances,. It is complemented perfectly by modern fixtures and fittings. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Impress your guests Another view of the modern kitchen. It's not just a place to prepare your meals, but also one to impress your guests. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Stunning view of garden The kitchen leads directly into a sitting-room, which offers a stunning view of the back garden all year round. Additionally, you will find a handy utility-room and a WC nearby on the ground floor. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Dining room Like all rooms in the house, the dining room is bright and spacious. There is ample space for table and chairs. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales