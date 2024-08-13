Showhome style inspires homeowner to get into decorating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother of four and passionate interior design enthusiast has found inspiration personalising her new home and garden after purchasing a property at Bilsthorpe Chase from Nottinghamshire housebuilder, Harron Homes.

Sallyann Ainley, 58, moved from her family house in Mapperley to a four-bedroom Hambleton home at Bilsthorpe Chase in Bilsthorpe, Newark, shortly after her youngest child left for university.

Though she had previously worked as a daycare nurse, a teaching assistant, and an accountant, Sallyann was recently forced into unemployment by a severe illness. Having recovered, she now cares for her mother, who lives only 20 minutes away from Sallyann’s new home.

Because of her carer responsibilities, Sallyann wanted a home that she could move into without hassle. At the same time, now no longer in employment, she wanted a home where she could embark on a small redecoration project. The four-bedroom Hambleton offered her a blank canvas she could make her own, and she moved in straight away.

Sallyann Ainley has redecorated her home and garden

“The size of the house compared to the price was incredible,” added Sallyann. “I opted for Harron because the aesthetic finish of their homes really is just a cut above. They evidently take so much care over the design of their properties. I have gotten such great value for my money here while still being able to live in a home with a lot of stylistic flair.

“What drew me to Harron is how customisable the homes are. They have this excellent finish, but there is so much scope to make the home your own, and you can get really creative with that.”

After recreating the home’s interior décor to give it her unique twist, Sallyann brought in some of her own DIY furniture, which she upholstered to fit Harron’s modern, deluxe style.

“There is a lot of sturdy, great-quality furniture out there which just needs a bit of care. You can buy old furniture, often for a cheap price from a local antique store, take it home, strip it, sand it, fix it up, add new handles, a bit of paint, and there you go. I’ve made sure to upholster the new purchases in a way that blends in with Harron’s signature style.

“My grandmother was a dressmaker and upholsterer by trade,” said Sallyann. “So I learnt the same skills by watching and imitating her. I had my first unofficial solo project at age 14, when I sanded and stripped my bedroom floor and re-decorated the entire room!”

From childhood onwards, Sallyann has spent her life honing her skills.

“When I was a young mother, I would perform fix-up jobs on friends’ and neighbours’ old furniture to earn a bit of extra cash in aid of my growing family.

“The Harron Home didn’t require a complete overhaul, because the design is already so appealing, but it was great for me to be able to add my own unique spin on it.”

“Since I’m out of work for the time being, and since my kids have now all left home, decorating my home has been something of a personal project for me. As soon as I moved in, I got started. After that, I set to work on the garden, which I’ve just completed!

“This whole experience has really inspired me to lean into my interests, and I am now looking to set up my own independent small business to inspire other homeowners. I want to help unlock their creativity and bring their visions to life for their own homes and gardens.”

Bilsthorpe Chase enjoys an enviable location in the countryside with green fields on all sides and large areas of natural beauty like Sherwood Pines only a stone’s throw away.

“Harron always tend to find nice areas, and they don’t make their developments too massive, so it’s a Goldilocks fit for me. The village of Bilsthorpe is a short walk away. I can take an amble down the road, and I’m soon met with the comforts of urban living – restaurants, gyms, supermarkets – you name it. Up the road there’s a lovely farm shop which I can walk to in just under 15 minutes.

“At the same time, the development is placed at a snug distance from built-up areas, so you still get the perks of rural living. It’s really the best of both worlds.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “The aesthetic finish of our homes is something we are known for, and we are always proud to provide our customers with homes that combine expert design with comfort and convenience.

“But a home is also something to make your own, which is exactly what Sallyann has done here. It is brilliant to see her get stuck in and put her personal stylistic stamp on the place.”

